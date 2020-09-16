Donald Weaver, 86, Topeka Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He retired from Santa Fe Railroad.
Donald is survived by his wife, Norma; children, Randy Weaver (Deanna), Wendy Jost (Todd), Doug Weaver (Deb); stepsons, Andy Artzer (Jeanne) and Eric Artzer (Marj); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Helen Weaver and siblings, Gloria Byers and Johnny Weaver.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SW Virginia Ave, Topeka KS 66605, where visitation will be one-hour prior. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distance are required.
