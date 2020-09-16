1/1
Donald Weaver
{ "" }
Donald Weaver, 86, Topeka Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He retired from Santa Fe Railroad.

Donald is survived by his wife, Norma; children, Randy Weaver (Deanna), Wendy Jost (Todd), Doug Weaver (Deb); stepsons, Andy Artzer (Jeanne) and Eric Artzer (Marj); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Helen Weaver and siblings, Gloria Byers and Johnny Weaver.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SW Virginia Ave, Topeka KS 66605, where visitation will be one-hour prior. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distance are required.

Full obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
SEP
18
Inurnment
Mount Calvary Cemetery
