Donna Barber Donna Jean Barber, 65, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the House at Midland Care Hospice.
Donna was born February 27, 1955, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Irvin and Barbara Jean Stone, and at the age of two was adopted by her uncle and aunt, Wallace and Sara Boggs Morgan. She grew up in Topeka, graduating in 1972 from Washburn Rural High School. On February 20, 1973, Donna and Robert V. Barber III were united in marriage, enjoying more than 47 years together. She was an exemplary Navy wife for 20 of those years, mostly on the west coast. Donna had a big heart. She was loving and caring, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Grateful to have shared Donna's life are her husband, Rob; children, Robert Barber, Michael Barber and Jeannie Barber; grandchildren, Ashley, Dylan, Dax, Alexa and Lorraine; great-grandchildren, Owen, Henry and Declan; and her brother, David Stone. Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Stone.
The Barber family had a private service for Donna at Mount Hope Cemetery where she is interred.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020