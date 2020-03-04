|
|
Donna Dean Benton Donna Dean Benton, 78, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Honoring Donna's request, cremation is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Interment of the cremated remains will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and the , 5375 SW. 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606.
To view a full obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020