Donna Elaine (Walker) Scott Donna E. Scott, 74, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Midland Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2020 at El Shaddai Ministries Community Church, 920 SE Carnahan, Topeka. Visitation will be held from 9 am until time of service. To view the full obituary or to leave a message for the Scott family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020