More Obituaries for Donna Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Elaine (Walker) Scott

Donna Elaine (Walker) Scott Obituary
Donna Elaine (Walker) Scott Donna E. Scott, 74, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Midland Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2020 at El Shaddai Ministries Community Church, 920 SE Carnahan, Topeka. Visitation will be held from 9 am until time of service. To view the full obituary or to leave a message for the Scott family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
