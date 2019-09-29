|
|
Donna Fay Tibbits Donna Fay Tibbits, 79, Meriden, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at a local care center.
Donna married Tom Tibbits on July 11, 1959 in Topeka. He died August 18, 2002. Survivors include sons, Tim (Jean) Tibbits, Meriden, Ron Tibbits, Mesquite, TX, Rick (Neta) Tibbits, Forney, TX; 8 grandchildren; 23great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandsons; sister, Betty Turpin, Grantville; and brother, Don Brown, Topeka.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota.
To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019