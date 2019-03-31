Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna J. Robinson Obituary
Donna J. Robinson Donna J. Robinson, 70, of Topeka, passed away on March 22, 2019.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka. A rosary will be prayed 30 minutes prior to mass.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is assisting the family. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now