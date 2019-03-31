|
|
Donna J. Robinson Donna J. Robinson, 70, of Topeka, passed away on March 22, 2019.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka. A rosary will be prayed 30 minutes prior to mass.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is assisting the family. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019