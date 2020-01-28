|
Donna Jean (Hodges) Garrett Donna Jean Hodges was born on September 13, 1934 to Tom and Rhetta (North) Hodges in Oskaloosa, Kansas.
Donna departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2020 at her home in Topeka, Kansas. Donna was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.
Donna worked and was an advocate for the Disabled American Veterans until her retirement.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters; and 1 brother.
Donna is survived by her children, Gary (Jo), Steve (Penny), Gina (Darreld), Darla (Kenny), and J.D. (Cindy); sister, Velma DePlois; and companion, Joe Catron.
Services will be held for Donna at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020