Donna Jean Coffee Meister, 84, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
She was born January 8, 1935, in Topeka, Kansas.
Donna married John Meister on August 22, 1968 in the First Christian Church. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2006.
Donna spent many years working as a legal secretary and then a realtor in the Topeka area. She later worked as a secretary for the Kansas Legislature until she retired. She was an active member of Eastern Star and the Beulah Chapter for many years.
Throughout her life Donna enjoyed square dancing, traveling, camping, reading, playing bridge and attending the theater. She was a member of the First Christian Church. Donna was a kind and caring person and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Toni (John) Bixel, Mark (Jennifer) Welch; four grandchildren; Jessica Davidson, Aaron Welch, Amanda Kocher and Hannah Welch; one great-grandchild. Other survivors are her step-children, Judy Fritz, PhD., Dorothy (Fred) Metzger, Nancy Ellis and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her beloved dog Carlo also survives.
She was also preceded in death by her mother, Voneta Tousley.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, in Topeka.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019