Donna Jean (Whitten) Wools

Donna Jean (Whitten) Wools Obituary
Donna Jean (Whitten) Wools Donna Jean (Whitten) Wools, 72, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.

A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Interment will follow at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Florence Crittenton Services of Topeka Inc., 2649 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66614.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
