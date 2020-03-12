|
Donna Jean (Whitten) Wools Donna Jean (Whitten) Wools, 72, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Interment will follow at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Florence Crittenton Services of Topeka Inc., 2649 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66614.
To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020