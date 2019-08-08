|
Donna Jeanette (Cooper) Dillard Donna J. Dillard,76, formerly of Topeka, Kansas passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10,2019, at St. Mark's AME Church,801 NW Harrison St., Topeka. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 9:00 am until time of service at the church. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Dillard family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019