Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
785-233-3039
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's AME Church
801 NW Harrison St.
Topeka, KS
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's AME Church
801 NW Harrison St.
Topeka, KS
Donna Jeanette (Cooper) Dillard


1942 - 2019
Donna Jeanette (Cooper) Dillard Obituary
Donna Jeanette (Cooper) Dillard Donna J. Dillard,76, formerly of Topeka, Kansas passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10,2019, at St. Mark's AME Church,801 NW Harrison St., Topeka. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 9:00 am until time of service at the church. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Dillard family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
