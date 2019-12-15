|
Donna (Simmons) Jewell, age 77, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Oak Creek Senior Living in Topeka. Donna was born June 25, 1942 in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of Edwin and Mary (Tierney) Simmons. Donna grew up in a military family. Her family settled in Topeka in 1960 where Donna graduated from Topeka High School. While in the Army, her family spent many years stationed in Germany and learned to speak fluent German as well as falling in love with their culture and cuisine. She became a widow with two young children, when her husband Eugene, a fighter pilot in Vietnam, was shot down and was MIA for many years before he was declared KIA during the Vietnam War. She then turned her attentions to becoming a special education teacher, receiving several master's degrees. She taught many years at YCAT, and a few of those years she worked with her mother. She also taught special education at Seaman High School for many years before retiring. Some of her greatest joys, besides teaching and her "kids", were her many pets, various music, and she was a voracious reader. Donna is survived by her mother, Mary Tierney Simmons; her daughter Deborah Jewell; her son Eric Jewell; five grandchildren, including Marie Eklund, Jonathon Gill and David Gill, two great granddaughters; one great grandson and two nieces. The family wishes to thank Oak Creek Senior Living for the wonderful care they provided during the years of her stay with them and with St. Croix Hospice, who assisted Oak Creek with Donna's serene passing.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. David's Episcopal Church. Visitation will be one hour before the services, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. The family requests no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Helping Hands Humane Society, in remembrance of her great love for her pets and for the animal world. davidsonfuneral.com. Donna Donna (Simmons) (Simmons) Jewell Jewell
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019