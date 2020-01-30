|
|
Donna L. Bull Donna L. Bull, 86, of Overbrook, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born March 2, 1933, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of John and Bertha (Place) Jewell.
She graduated from Burlingame High School as Valedictorian in 1951.
Donna was employed by the State of Kansas for 16 years as the secretary for Alcohol Beverage Control. She was a past member of Burlingame Federated Church.
She loved to read, work puzzles and travel the country. She had a passion for Russian history. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.
Donna married Charles Bull on April 27, 1952 in Burlingame, KS. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2011. Survivors include a daughter, Annetta (Frederick) Lowe and sons, John (Suzanne) Bull and Rick (Linda) Bull; son-in-law, Tom King; brother, John Jewell; grandchildren, Heather (Eric) Clinton, Brandon Bull, Ben Anderson, Ian Anderson, Jacob Bull and great-grandchildren, Adeline Clinton and Scarlett Clinton. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia King, sister, Hazel Jewell, brother, Benny Jewell and grandchild, Chad Bull.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Federated Church of Burlingame 322 S Topeka Ave, Burlingame, KS 66413 or to Burlingame Community Library 122 W Santa Fe Ave, Burlingame, KS 66413.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020