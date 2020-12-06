Donna Lee Quinn, 87, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Fri., Nov. 20, 2020. Donna was born Apr. 2, 1933 in Topeka, KS to Carl and Stella Keller Brock.
Donna graduated from Topeka High and attended Topeka Business College and graduated as a stenographer. She also received the highest level in Girl Scouting. She married Frank D. Quinn on June 11,1953 an had two children. Donna was employed by Menninger Foundation and worked as a Secretary in the admissions Office. Donna enjoyed playing the piano, going to church, playing cards, cross stitching, and being with her loving family.
Donna leaves behind her son, Frank Brent Quinn and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Boal Quinn, her grandchildren, Sean Quinn, Meghan Quinn and Patrick Quinn and six great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her spouse, Frank Quinn, son, Timothy Quinn, sister, Judy Brock Allen and grandson, Ryan Quinn.
Services pending post pandemic. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Gower Convalescent Center, 323 US 169 HWY Gower, MO 64454. (Arrangements Cremation Society of KS and MO online condolences www.kccremation.com
(816)822-9888. Donna Lee Quinn