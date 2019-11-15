|
|
Donna Lee Valburg Donna Lee Valburg, 96, Onaga, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Community Hospital Onaga.
Donna was born August 27, 1923 in rural Onaga, KS, the daughter of Ernest C. Carl and Bertha Day Carl; she was the youngest of 7 children.
Donna graduated from Onaga High School in 1942. After graduation Donna Lee worked for the State of Kansas as a data entry operator.
She married Lawrence D. Valburg, April 27, 1946, in Duluth, Kansas. Lawrence died May 4, 2011. They were married 65 years. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends and one of their favorite things to do was dancing.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law, Herb Baxter, two sisters and four brothers.
Donna is survived by her children: Sharon Blume and her husband, Larry, Wamego; Linda Baxter, Onaga; Cindy Tarvin and her husband, Ray, Topeka; and Tony Valburg and his wife, Jackie, Onaga; a sister-in-law Marjorie VanVolkenburg, Puyallup, Washington; fourteen grandchildren: Kim Watson, Amy Hunter, Casey Blume, Brad Blume, Brian Blume, Matt Baxter, Luke Baxter, Brock Baxter, Cory Tarvin, Carrie Stead, Cody Tarvin, Trevor Valburg, Jordan Bentler, Morgan O'Neal, and great- grandchildren: Dustin, Kimber, Nickolas, Brooklynn; Cormac, Avery; Conner, Cydney; Allie, Blake, Brice; Brenn, Jaylie, Jayva; Charley, Reese, Mitchell; Ava, Hudson, Gabe, Brody; Beau; Jack, Myles; Taylor, Ty, Colbey; Graham, Ryen, Louise, Valerie, Vayda; Ella; Lani; and one great-great grandson, Bronson.
Donna worked with Lawrence on their family farm west of Onaga. She was happiest being with her family, cooking, baking cookies, homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed sewing, feeding and watching birds, and attending school events in which her children and grandchildren participated. Donna worked throughout her adult life as a waitress at Carl Brothers Steakhouse and its subsequent owners until she retired.
Donna was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Duluth Kansas.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday November 16th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Duluth, KS. Burial will follow in the Onaga Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday with a Prayer Service at 7:00 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Donna will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Friday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. She will lie in state after 5:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Onaga Senior Center, or Redbud Activity Fund, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 312, Onaga, KS 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019