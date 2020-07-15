1/
Donna M. Pflieger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Topeka resident, Donna M. Pflieger, passed away July 11, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka at the age of 82.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherri Wark of Topeka; brother, Luroy Gruwell of Republican City, NE; sisters, Beulah Schriner of Dodge City & Mary Blubaugh of Topeka; 3 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. in the First Lutheran Church, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Ben Ockree officiating. The service will be streamed live on the OlliffBoeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 9:00 Wednesday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church or to Midland Hospice.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved