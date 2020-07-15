Topeka resident, Donna M. Pflieger, passed away July 11, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka at the age of 82.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherri Wark of Topeka; brother, Luroy Gruwell of Republican City, NE; sisters, Beulah Schriner of Dodge City & Mary Blubaugh of Topeka; 3 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. in the First Lutheran Church, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Ben Ockree officiating. The service will be streamed live on the OlliffBoeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 9:00 Wednesday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church or to Midland Hospice.
Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com
Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.