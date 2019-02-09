|
|
Donna Marie Johnston Donna Marie Johnston, 60, Valley Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the School Supplies Program of the Valley Falls Christian Church, and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019