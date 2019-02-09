Home

Donna Marie Johnston Obituary
Donna Marie Johnston Donna Marie Johnston, 60, Valley Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the School Supplies Program of the Valley Falls Christian Church, and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
