1/1
Donna Villalobos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Lisa Villalobos, 53,passed away on September 25, 2020 in Topeka. She was born July 19, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Don and Grace Villalobos. She worked for several local employers before her 20 years service with BNSF in Topeka and CSX Railroad in Jacksonville, Florida. Donna is survived by her mother, Grace Villalobos; her brothers, Adam Villalobos (Rose) , Al Villalobos (Maria); her sisters, Anita Villalobos, Vera Rissen (Earl). She was preceded in death by her father, Don Villalobos. Memorial Contributions can be made directly to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. In lieu of flowers or memorial contribution, the family would like for you to carry on Donna's kindness, generosity and compassion for others by doing something kind for someone in need. Donna was cremated and services are pending due to the pandemic. For a full obituary visit www.angelsabovecs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved