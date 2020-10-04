Donna Villalobos

Donna Lisa Villalobos, 53,passed away on September 25, 2020 in Topeka. She was born July 19, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Don and Grace Villalobos. She worked for several local employers before her 20 years service with BNSF in Topeka and CSX Railroad in Jacksonville, Florida. Donna is survived by her mother, Grace Villalobos; her brothers, Adam Villalobos (Rose) , Al Villalobos (Maria); her sisters, Anita Villalobos, Vera Rissen (Earl). She was preceded in death by her father, Don Villalobos. Memorial Contributions can be made directly to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. In lieu of flowers or memorial contribution, the family would like for you to carry on Donna's kindness, generosity and compassion for others by doing something kind for someone in need. Donna was cremated and services are pending due to the pandemic. For a full obituary visit www.angelsabovecs.com
