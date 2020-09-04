Donnie G. Cousins, 93, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. He was born August 6, 1927 in Oakhurst, Oklahoma, the son of Kater and Dora (Glenn) Cousins.
Donnie graduated from Daniel Webster High School in 1944 and attended college in Washington DC and Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a Navy Veteran, serving during WWII. He was employed as Director of the Computer Center for the U.S. Postal Service. He retired after 30 years of service for the Federal Government. Donnie had resided in Topeka since 1971. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Topeka.
Donnie married Joan Martin on January 20, 1950 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They later divorced. He married Naomi Robinson on August 18, 1958 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death on September 15, 1973. He later married Anna B. Bodine on October 4, 1975 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include children, Bill (Susie) Mount of Pasadena, Texas, Teresa (Larry) Grant of Lenexa, Kansas, Paula (Lloyd) Tajchman of Topeka, Rebecca Cole of St. James City, Florida, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donnie was preceded in death by one son, Frank Cousins, and his three sisters, Jane, Joy and Lorene.
Private services will be held at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors provided by a Navy Burial Detail from Kansas City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 3033 SW MacVicar Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66611.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.