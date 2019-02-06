Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Christian Church
3635 NE Highway K4
Topeka, KS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Countryside Christian Church
3635 NE Highway K4
Topeka, KS
View Map
Doris D. Brown Obituary
Doris D. Brown Doris D. Brown, 83, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.

She was born October 22, 1935 in Olivet, Kansas, the daughter of John and Hazel (Danford) Hitchens.

She was an active member of Countryside Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband, Bob Brown; four children, Debbie (Jim) Davis of Auburn, Vicki (William) Slack of Wamego, Shelly (Jim) Vasey of Wichita and Randy (Sharon) Brown of Holts Summit, MO; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Cremation is planned. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Countryside Christian Church, 3635 NE Highway K4, Topeka, KS 66617. Service: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the church. Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
