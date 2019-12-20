|
|
Doris Frances Mawdsley Doris Frances Mawdsley, 94, of Topeka, passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1925 to Lowell "Babe" and Rose Worrel in Rushville, MO. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Parker-Price Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Lighthouse Bible Church, 4110 NW 62nd St, Topeka. For the full obituary, visit ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019