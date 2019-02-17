|
|
Doris I. Baker Doris I. Baker, 89, Topeka, passed away Friday February 15, 2019. She was born May 21, 1929 in Topeka, Ks, the daughter of Raymond and Lola (Banta) Landis. She graduated from Topeka High School. Doris was employed with New York Life Insurance for many years. Later, she managed Plaza West Apartments until her retirement. She was very involved with Northland Christian church and various faith organizations including Women Aglow. She loved her grandchildren and was actively involved in their lives.
Doris married Howard Baker on February 20, 1949 in Topeka, Ks. He survives her. She is survived by 3 children; Kenneth Baker, Topeka, Roger (Vickie) Baker, Peoria, Ill; and Brenda (Britt) Fulmer, Wichita, Ks. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and one sister, Marcheta Abels , Overland Park, Ks.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lowell Landis.
Visitation will be 6 pm-7:30 Wednesday Feb 20, 2019 at Parker Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave. A celebration of Life will be at 11 am Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Northland Christian Church, 3102 NW Topeka Blvd. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave. Memorial Contributions can be made to Northland Christian Church. To leave a message for the family online, pleases visit www.parkerpricefh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019