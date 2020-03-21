|
|
Doris J. Anderson Doris Anderson, 90, of Topeka, formerly of Silver Lake and Osage City, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery north of Silver Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or to the Humane Society of the Flint Hills in Emporia. To leave the family a message or to read her full obituary please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020