|
|
Doris J. Dowell Doris J. Dowell, 95, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
As per Doris's wishes, no memorial services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Doris's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019