Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Doris J. Dowell

Doris J. Dowell Obituary
Doris J. Dowell Doris J. Dowell, 95, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

As per Doris's wishes, no memorial services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Doris's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
