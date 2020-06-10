Doris June "Doy" Anderson Doris "Doy" June Anderson, age 81 of Chanute, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Hospital. Doris was born on January 25, 1939 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Elbert E. and Goldie M. (Roberts) Ellison.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Chanute Church of the Nazarene at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Countryside Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.