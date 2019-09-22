|
Doris Kinnett Doris May Kinnett died peacefully on September 18, 2019. She was grateful for all of the people in her life, including the staff at Brewster Place. Doris was born October 31, 1932; her parents were Anna May and Burt Powell. She was a graduate of Topeka High School and earned a degree in Communications from Washburn University in 1988. She was employed in the Personnel Department at Stormont-Vail hospital and was the Administrative Assistant to the President's Office at Washburn University for many years. After retirement, she also worked at Presbyterian Manor. Doris was baptized in 1971 with her family at First Baptist Church, where she was a long-time member of the Berean Sunday School class. She was a member of the Board of Trustees at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library for eight years, and she served as volunteer in the Circulation department for many years. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, and a charter member of the A.M. Bookophiles.
She was married to Phil Gilman in 1953, and they were later divorced. She married Warren Kinnett in 1978 and they had 38 years together. She was preceded in death by her son, John Gilman, in 1985; and her husband, Warren, in 2016. She is survived by a daughter, Jeanine (Tom) Roberts, of Flemington, New Jersey and four grandchildren, Kerianne (David) Johnson, John Thomas, Christian and Josiah. She has two sisters, Maggie and Sandy, and two nieces, Karen and Dee, who also survive. A step-daughter, Beverly Rice, and two step-sons, Clayton Kinnett and Steve Kinnett, also survive along with six step-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild.
A Funeral Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Topeka on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604; the Cat Association of Topeka, 1719 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604, or Brewster Place Retirement Community, 1205 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66611. To leave the family a message please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019