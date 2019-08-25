|
Doris Irene Mangelsdorf, 96, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side at the Good Shepherd Hospice House on August 13, 2019 in Manhattan, KS.
Doris was born on January 25, 1923 in Lawson, MO to Abraham and Oda (Hopkins) Baber. She graduated from Burroughs Business School in Kansas City. She was married to Arthur Mangelsdorf 57 years.
Doris is survived by her sisters, Mary Peters and Alice Wescott; children, Martha Walker, Pamela Mathews, Deborah Mangelsdorf, and Linda (Roger Neal) Oshel; grandchildren Jacob and Benjamin Walker, Abraham (Tiffanie) and Jared (Ashley) Oshel, and Jessica and Michaela Sievers; great-grandchildren and more extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and four siblings.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, September 7th at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan, 481 Zeandale Road, Manhattan, KS 66502 with a reception to follow. Reverend Jonalu Johnstone will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Doris' life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wonder Workshop Children's Museum or the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019