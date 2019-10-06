Home

Doris Maxine Bervert Doris Maxine Bervert, 88, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Meadowbrook Manor in Bolingbrook, IL. She was born December 19, 1930 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Una Parker. She was retired from Hallmark Cards in Topeka.

Doris married James W. Bervert on July 19, 1952 in Topeka who preceded her in death. Devoted mother of Debbie (Robert) Johnson, twin daughters, Karen Bervert and Karla Bervert. Proud grandmother of Eric Brinkman and Jennifer (Seth) Gibbons. Loving great grandmother of three.

Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Topeka will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence, please visit www.simplicitycremationcare.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
