Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Dorothy A. (Eisenbarth) Henry

Dorothy A. (Eisenbarth) Henry Obituary
Dorothy A. (Eisenbarth) Henry Dorothy Agnes (Eisenbarth) Henry, 90, of Goff, died on August 15, 2019.

On November 9, 1950 she married, Donald Henry at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Corning, Kansas.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Tim (Deb) Henry of Goff, Alice (Randy) Tanking of Wetmore, Marlene (Matt) Wagoner of Salina, Joan (Fred) Hirsch of Abilene, and Craig (Pam) Henry of Eaton Rapids, Michigan. Her brother Lou (Nadine) Eisenbarth of Topeka, 23 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, many, many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her dear, husband of 62 years Don, her siblings Margaret Vondenkamp, Lawrence Sr., Cyril, Norbert, John, and a granddaughter, Katie Wagoner.

A Rosary will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 18 at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca and at 7:00pm at St. James Catholic Church, Wetmore. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 19 at 10:30 am at St. James Catholic Church, Wetmore

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church and other memorials to be designated later.

Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

www.lauerfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
