Dorothy Anna Bowman Dorothy Anna Bowman, 95, Topeka, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Plaza West.

Survivors include children, Karen Simecka, Steve Bowman, Dee Bowman and Michael Bowman; grandchildren, Natalie Bowman, Laura Odell; and great-grandson, Henry Zell.

Cremation has taken place and Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
