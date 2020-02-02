|
|
Dorothy Anna Bowman Dorothy Anna Bowman, 95, Topeka, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Plaza West.
Survivors include children, Karen Simecka, Steve Bowman, Dee Bowman and Michael Bowman; grandchildren, Natalie Bowman, Laura Odell; and great-grandson, Henry Zell.
Cremation has taken place and Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020