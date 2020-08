Dorothy Bell Mosby, 96, of Maple Hill, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 20, 2020.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Eskridge Cemetery where she will be placed next to her loving husband of 55 years, Russell LeRoy Mosby Sr. The full obituary is available and condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com