Dorothy Carolyn (Gustafson) Jones

Dorothy Carolyn (Gustafson) Jones Obituary
Dorothy Carolyn (Gustafson) Jones Dorothy Carolyn (Gustafson) Jones, 97, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service at Brookwood Covenant Church, 3601 SW 33rd St., Topeka. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookwood Covenant Church 3601 SW 33rd St. Topeka, KS 66614.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019
