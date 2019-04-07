|
Dorothy Dawson Duett Dorothy Dawson Duett, 93, of Topeka, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
She was born November 14, 1925, in Allodium Township, Graham County, Kansas, the fifth of nine children of Hubert A. and Bertha L. (Howard) Dawson. The family moved from western Kansas to a farm in the Carbondale area in 1934. She was a 1942 graduate of Carbondale High School and attended Washburn University. In 1949, she enlisted in the Marine Corps and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1950. She married Mack E. Duett in March of 1951 and left the service to raise her family. She lived in Scottsdale, Arizona for many years and graduated from Arizona State University in 1964. Dorothy developed a great passion and talent for researching family history and spent thousands of hours researching her own family tree and helping others with theirs. In 1997, she moved back to Topeka to be closer to her sisters.
She is survived by two children, Pamela Medolo, an Air Force Librarian, currently stationed in Alaska; and a son, Mack D. "Skip" Duett residing in Albany, NY; also her two grandsons, Daniel Duett of San Francisco, CA and Timothy Duett of Scottsdale, AZ; sisters, Mary Turnbull and Jeanne Robinson of Topeka, and Lois Meixsel of Danielsville, GA and many nieces and nephews.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A private ceremony at the family plot in Hill City, Kansas will be at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019