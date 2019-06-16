Home

Dorothy E. Anderson Dorothy E. Anderson, 91, Burlingame, Kansas passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kansas. Burial will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Burlingame Federated Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, Kansas 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019
