Dorothy E. "Dot" Hartman
Dorothy E. Hartman,73, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Rolling Hills Nursing Center in Topeka.

Memorial services will be on Thursday October 8, 2020 at St John's Lutheran Church 901 SW Fillmore Topeka, Kansas 66606 Visitation before services at 12 noon. Services at 1 pm and inurnment at Mission Center Cemetery 29th and Urish Rd. Memorial Contributions may be made to St John's Lutheran Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66563. To leave online condolences or read a full obituary go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
