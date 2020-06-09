Dorothy E. Schiefelbein-Fields Dorothy E. Schiefelbein-Fields, 88, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Midland Hospice House.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Dorothy's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.