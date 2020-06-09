Dorothy E. Schiefelbein-Fields
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy E. Schiefelbein-Fields Dorothy E. Schiefelbein-Fields, 88, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Midland Hospice House.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Dorothy's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved