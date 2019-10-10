|
Dorothy Elizabeth (Lee) Mansker Dorothy E. Mansker,95, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 424 NW Laurent St., Topeka. Visitation: Friday, October 11, 6:00 - 8:00 pm. at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Avenue and Saturday, October 12, 10:00 am until time of service at the church. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Mansker family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019