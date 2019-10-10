Home

Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
785-233-3039
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
424 NW Laurent St.
Topeka, KS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
424 NW Laurent St.
Topeka, KS
View Map
Dorothy Elizabeth (Lee) Mansker

Dorothy Elizabeth (Lee) Mansker Obituary
Dorothy Elizabeth (Lee) Mansker Dorothy E. Mansker,95, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 424 NW Laurent St., Topeka. Visitation: Friday, October 11, 6:00 - 8:00 pm. at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Avenue and Saturday, October 12, 10:00 am until time of service at the church. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Mansker family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
