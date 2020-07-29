Dorothy Fitzgibbons

Dorothy F. Fitzgibbons, 87, Topeka, Kansas, passed away at her home Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Dorothy was born July 9, 1933, in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Herbert and Mabel Warner Brown and graduated from Ottawa High School in 1951. In 1958, Dorothy and James J. Fitzgibbons were united in marriage, sharing 58 years together until his death April 7, 2016.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Cindy Collins (Ray), Sheri Buser, and Kathy Kesinger (Steve); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by infant twins, James Joseph and John Francis in 1962, her son, Michael Joseph in 1979 and her sister, Norma Jean Henthorn.
Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where the rosary will be prayed at 10:30 and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fitzgibbons Memorial Scholarship Fund at Washburn University and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
To read Dorothy's full obituary and to send condolences online, visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
