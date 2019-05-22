Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Dorothy H. Blocher

Dorothy H. Blocher Obituary
Dorothy H. Blocher Dorothy H. Blocher, 90, Topeka, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

Survivors include her son, Charles (Tisha) Blocher; one sister, Mary (Oscar) Case; two grandchildren, Andre (Valerie) Arbaiza and Barbara (Justin) Hansford and two great-grandchildren, Miles Arbaiza and Cruz Hansford.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Private burial will follow at Topeka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autumn Home Plus, 747 NW Walnut Ln, Topeka, KS 66617 or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 SW 29th St Ste. 100, Topeka, KS 66614. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Dorothy's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
