Dorothy Holladay Dorothy Pauline Berg Holladay, 94, Topeka, Kansas, died June 15, 2019.
Dorothy was born November 22, 1924, at the family home in Pottawatomie County, Kansas, the daughter of Royal and Grace Soupene Berg. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Berg and Margaret Piper.
Dorothy attended local schools and graduated from high school in 1942. She moved to Manhattan, Kansas and worked for several businesses.
Dorothy married Donald Holladay in 1946, and to this union three boys were born, Michel Clay (deceased at birth), Carter Holladay and Scott Holladay. She is also survived by granddaughter, Sarah Gay (Rick); great-grandchildren, Ava and Jackson; and sister, Garnett Worrell.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation one-hour prior. Burial to follow in Wamego City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the , sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019