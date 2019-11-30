Home

Dorothy I. (Pappan) Simon

Dorothy I. (Pappan) Simon Obituary
Dorothy I. (Pappan) Simon Dorothy Irene Simon, 87, of Netawaka, KS, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home, with family by her side.

Family will greet friends 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Kennekuk Cemetery (on the Kickapoo Reservation). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Holton American Legion Post 1367 or Kennekuk Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
