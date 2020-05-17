|
Dorothy Jane (Badders) Klefstad Dorothy Jane Badders Klefstad - 1921- 2020
Jane (Badders) Klefstad, 98, Paradise Valley Estates died on May 10. She was born July 12, 1921 in Topeka, Kansas, to George Swiler Badders, Sr and Ruby Annette (Byers). She graduated from Topeka High ('39) and from Washburn University ('48).
During World War II, Jane worked for the ration board and the Hawaiian Air Depot. She learned to fly, joined the Civil Air Patrol, and was an air raid warden. After the war, she was an elementary school teacher in Kansas City and Topeka.
After her marriage to John Winther Klefstad in 1953, she lived on several Air Force bases before coming to Travis AF base. They lived in Green Valley, CA for more than forty years and played golf at the Green Valley Country Club where Jane was President of the women's division. She enjoyed reading and was a 40-year member of a local book club.
She is preceded in death: her sister, Madeleine (Bud) Palmer, her brother, George S. Badders and by John, her husband of 61 years. Jane is survived by: her sister, Elizabeth Jean Daniels of Topeka and sister-in-law, Patricia Badders, Hickory, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be at Rockville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Washburn University.
Condolences can be made at www.oakparkhillschapel.com. Arrangements by Magleby's Oak Park Hills Chapel, Walnut Creek/Pleasant Hill.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020