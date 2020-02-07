Home

Dorothy Jean Beaman

Dorothy Jean Beaman Dorothy Jean Beaman, 92, passed away peacefully at McCrite's Nursing Home, Topeka, KS, on February 2, 2020.

Daugther, Jeanie Beaman preceded her in death.

She is survived by husband of 72 years, Charles Beaman and son, Bob Beaman (Theresa), her 4 children and their 7 grandchildren; brother Wesley (Wanda) Stephens, their 3 children and large extended family.

At families request cremation has taken place. Burial will be private.

Celebration of Life is planned on Sunday, February 16th, 1pm to 3pm at Lake Shawnee, Shelter House #3.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
