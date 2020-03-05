|
Dorothy Jean Fager Dorothy Jean Fager, 98, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Brewster Place in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on November 10, 1921, in Joplin, Missouri, the daughter of Charles August and Gladys (Shewmaker) Alford.
She grew up in the Joplin area, graduating from Seneca High School and Joplin Business College. She then met Emery E. Fager, a young US Army officer who was stationed at Camp Crowder Missouri. They were married on July 26, 1943, and enjoyed 71 years of marriage. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Overbrook, Kansas, where he joined the Kansas State Bank. She was very active in the Overbrook community and was a member of many social and community organizations including the First United Methodist Church of Overbrook.
In 1959, Dorothy and Emery moved to Topeka to begin Commerce State Bank, now CoreFirst Bank & Trust. She was very active in helping the bank at the beginning, filling in wherever she could to help the new bank. As the bank grew, they made a lot of friends in Topeka and the banking industry.
They also enjoyed traveling and taking their family to visit various parts of the world. She loved her family and enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on many family occasions and vacations.
Dorothy became very involved in the Topeka Country Club Ladies Golf Association. She enjoyed golf and her friendships with the other golfers. A highlight was making a hole-in-one on July 8, 1983.
Dorothy and Emery were very supportive of the Topeka community. Later in life, they became active in Habitat for Humanity. They personally worked on a number of houses, getting them ready for new homeowners to enjoy. She always loved a project and especially building and remodeling homes. While they were active in Habitat, over 40 homes were built or renovated.
She also was a faithful member of Countryside United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She participated in a number of volunteer activities at the church and loved hearing her daughter play the pipe organ that they donated to the church in 1980.
Dorothy and Emery had a wonderful partnership. They believed in sharing their blessings with others. They were a caring and sharing couple.
Survivors include her sister June Harlan, son Duane Fager (Beth), daughter Jane Anderson (Bill), five grandchildren: Angela Swift (Tim), Melissa Hiestand (Jeff), Aaron Anderson (Karen), John Fager (Cheryl), Emery Kent Fager (Tamara); fourteen great grandchildren, two step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Emery, her parents Charles and Gladys Alford, her brothers Melvin Alford, Beryl Alford and Charles E. Alford and her sister Louise Barnes.
