Dorothy Kate (Dunn) Tague, 94, of Topeka, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1926 in Idana, KS, the fourth of nine children of John Henry and Martha (McMahan) Dunn.
Dorothy and Bill Tague were married for 62 years. They have attended Topeka Bible Church. She loved the Lord with all her heart and enjoyed sharing her love for the Lord with others.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, JoAn (Robert) Rauckman of Topeka, a son, Ray (Cheryl)Tague of Kenosha, WI; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; sisters Irene Sharp, Clay Center, Evelyn Otto, Wakefield, and brother Ronald Dunn, Clay Center.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 7th. Friends are welcome to the graveside service December 7th at 2:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brewster Place, Attn: Lea Chaffee, 1205 SW 29th, Topeka, KS 66611. Brewster Health Center will honor Dorothy with upgrades to the Living Room. Arrangements are handled by Dove Southwest Cremation and Funeral Service. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.dovetopeka.com