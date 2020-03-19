Home

More Obituaries for Dorothy Halstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Halstead

Dorothy L. Halstead Obituary
Dorothy L. Halstead Dorothy Halstead, 92, of Topeka passed away on March 15, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born in Fostoria, KS, September 11, 1927, daughter of Floyd and Flossie Carr. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1945.

Dorothy was married to Kenneth Merle Halstead on February 13, 1947, in Topeka. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Halstead on January 14, 2018; daughter: Sherry Lee Halstead Duffens on November 5, 2005; her parents; two sisters: Winifred Christianson and Mildred Hillman; and brother Floyd J. Carr.

Surviving are her son-in-law: Gary Duffens (Mary) of Morrison, CO; two grandchildren: Brian Duffens (Samantha) of Topeka and Kyle Anderson (Matt) of Denver, CO; four great-grandchildren: Gabrielle Duffens and Connor Duffens both of Topeka, and Logan Anderson and Gavin Anderson both of Denver, CO; and sister: Ramona Moeller of Devil's Lake, ND.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Remember
