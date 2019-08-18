|
|
Dorothy L. Koch Dorothy L. Koch 78 Died Thursday August 15th at her Newton residence. She was born February 23, 1941 in Delia, Kansas. She is survived by her husband, Vern; her four daughters.
Family will be present for visitation Sunday, August 18, from 4:00 to 6:45 p.m., with recitation of the rosary immediately following at 7:00 Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Newton. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Newton. Private Family Burial. Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas http://www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019