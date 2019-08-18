Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Newton, KS
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Newton, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Newton, KS
Dorothy L. Koch Obituary
Dorothy L. Koch Dorothy L. Koch 78 Died Thursday August 15th at her Newton residence. She was born February 23, 1941 in Delia, Kansas. She is survived by her husband, Vern; her four daughters.

Family will be present for visitation Sunday, August 18, from 4:00 to 6:45 p.m., with recitation of the rosary immediately following at 7:00 Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Newton. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Newton. Private Family Burial. Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas http://www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
